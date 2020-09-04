Comfort Gloves remains in the family despite major shareholder’s stake disposal

PETALING JAYA: Comfort Gloves Bhd has clarified that the disposal of a 14.41% stake by its largest shareholder Lau Joo Kien via his investment vehicle Keen Setup Sdn Bhd is to his immediate family member.

It said that following an internal restructuring of the investment vehicle, Joo Kien’s controlling interest in Keep Setup has dropped below 20%, hence he ceased to have deemed interest in the group through Keen Setup.

“Keen Setup is still controlled by the Lau family and their controlling interest in Comfort Gloves via Keen Setup remained unchanged,” Comfort Gloves said in a stock exchange filing today.

Comfort Gloves was responding to a media report that Joo Kien sold his stake in the company despite good earnings growth prospects in the glove industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and that he is not the only controlling shareholder who has sold his stakes as share prices escalate.

Joo Kien is the son of Datuk Lau Eng Guang from the Lau family which controls Leong Hup International Bhd, while his brother, Lau Joo Yong serves as its executive director and his cousin, Lau Joo Pern holds a non-executive director position in the group.