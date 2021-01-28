Commerzbak’s new CEO wants to cut 10,000 close, hundreds of branches

FRANKFURT: Commerzbank's new CEO, Manfred Knof, wants to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches as part of a strategy revamp announced just weeks after he took on the job at Germany's second biggest bank.

The overhaul plans revealed on Thursday at the partly state-owned bank have been long in the making, with discussions taking place earlier last year. But talks were then put on hold by the sudden resignation of the bank's chief executive and supervisory board chief.

With Knof in place since the start of the month, bank executives have started to prepare for the overhaul.

The plan to reduce the workforce by a quarter and cut the network of branches from 800 to around 450 will be finalised by Feb 3, the bank said.

Commerzbank said the plans were still up for debate but were disclosed after media reports earlier in the day.

"We will thoroughly reduce complexity and cut costs. Our goals are very ambitious," Knof said in a statement.

Bailed out by the state during the last financial crisis, Commerzbank has been considering cutting thousands more jobs and closing hundreds of branches to turn itself around.

But these plans were halted last year after an investor revolt led to the resignations of the previous CEO and chairman.

Knof, a lawyer by training, joined the bank on Jan 1. He spent the bulk of his career at insurer Allianz before joining Deutsche Bank in 2019, where he was been head of retail operations in Germany.

"Commerzbank needs to undergo a fundamental transformation," Knof wrote to staff upon his arrival, a memo seen by Reuters showed.

The bank has had a turbulent time over the past two years, with on-again-off-again talks to merge with rival Deutsche Bank and then to sell a big Polish subsidiary. – Reuters