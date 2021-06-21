Completion of RM7.33 billion projects reflects investors’ continued confidence in Iskandar Malaysia

JOHOR BARU: Iskandar Malaysia saw the completion of investment projects worth RM7.33 billion between January and April this year, an indication that the economic corridor still retains the trust of investors.

Iskandar Regional Development Authority CEO Datuk Ismail Ibrahim said that 20% of the realised investments involved domestic investors and the remaining 80%, foreign investors.

“We hope this confidence will continue and encourage other investors to see the region as an ideal platform to start, rebuild or expand their business and operations during or in preparation of the post Covid-19 pandemic.

“We greatly appreciate Malaysia Investment Development Authority’s support and approval of the manufacturing projects in Iskandar Malaysia and look forward to the delivery of these projects this year despite the present challenges,” he said in a statement today.

Last year, the projects that were approved to be developed in this region included investments from China, Japan and Singapore while the top three approved industries were transport equipment, electrical and electronics and machinery and equipment.

Ismail said Iskandar Malaysia’s total cumulative recorded investments have reached RM341.4 billion since 2006, with 61% realised to date.

He said the economic corridor will continue to present itself as the preferred investment destination for investors who seek to start, rebuild or expand their business and operations during and post Covid-19 pandemic by taking several initiatives to help these investors embark on their interest in the region quickly.

On the venture into modern farming, Ismail said investors and partners are welcome to work together in developing, driving and benefiting from the initiative. – Bernama