Construction industry in dire need of green cement

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction industry is in dire need of eco-friendly cement -- also known as ‘green cement’ -- towards realising the nation’s aspiration to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Sime Darby Property Bhd Group managing director Datuk Azmir Merican said currently, there is no known substitute material for cement, noting that the cement industry is among the highest emitters of carbon dioxide (CO2).

It was reported that the production of cement accounts for as much as 7% to 8% of global CO2 emissions.

“Cement is the most widely used man-made material on earth. About 4.6 billion tonnes of cement are used every year.

“Yes, we want to achieve net-zero (greenhouse emissions) but we don’t have the technology today,“ he said during the ‘Cooler Earth Sustainability Summit 2022 – Facilitating a Just Transition’ on Sept 20.

Azmir said the construction industry’s ecosystem, as a whole, needs to evolve, noting that the transportation industry, which is the largest emitter of CO2, is also a big part of the construction sector.

Earlier, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd group CEO Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said the bank has set a specific target for financed emissions in the cement sector, committing to reduce the physical intensity by more than 35%, from 0.72 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of cement produced in 2021 to 0.46 tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030.

To this end, he said the CIMB Group needs clients’ commitment to work hand in hand, and as such, the bank will be developing client engagement and execution plans for various sectors within the next 12 months. - Bernama