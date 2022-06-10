Construction labour shortage due to rising palm oil price: Fadillah

SIBU: The increase in palm oil prices in the plantation sector has attracted workers from other sectors, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He added that the phenomenon had also affected the construction sector as its workers had moved to the plantation sector.

The impact of the shortage of construction workers can be seen when several construction projects have been delayed in completion, including the Pan Borneo Highway project.

“(Palm oil price is good now) and they (palm oil industry players) are willing to pay any fee to hire workers, and one of the victims is the construction sector.

“The construction sector (makes payments to workers) based on market value and skill level of the workers,” he told reporters after participating in the Jelajah FTRoadpeida Sarawak programme at the Selaungau flyover here today.

Organised by the Works Ministry, the Jelajah FTRoadpedia Sarawak kicked off yesterday until June 11, aiming to monitor the current development of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway in Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu, and Miri districts.

Elaborating further, Fadillah said attracting workers from one sector to the other was a competition in the market, occurring not only in Sarawak but nationwide.

“Thus, there are some companies that use head-hunters for recruitment. The respective industries must find ways to offer better benefits to retain their workers,” he said.

Yesterday, Fadillah said when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, many workers involved in the Pan Borneo Sarawak project returned to their countries of origin.

He said this resulted in contractors for the highway project now working with only 70 per cent of the workforce compared to the capacity during pre-pandemic. — Bernama