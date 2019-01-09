Construction of CORE’s residential project in TRX begins

KUALA LUMPUR: CORE Precious Development Sdn Bhd has started construction of two serviced residence towers and one serviced apartment tower at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) following a groundbreaking ceremony today.

The project, targeted for completion by end-2022, will be sold exclusively via a sales preview by the middle of 2019.

Present at the ceremony were CORE managing director Frank Feng, TRX City Sdn Bhd CEO Datuk Azmar Talib, China Communications and Construction Group chairman Zhao Hui and representatives from WCT Holdings Bhd.

In a joint statement today, they said the development was positioned to be the frontier of global living and emphasised a modern urban living lifestyle catering to financial professionals and expatriates.

Feng said the company was confident of helping TRX to achieve its goal of becoming a financial centre and business hub.

“As an international investor, our vision is to collaborate with TRX City and our valued shareholders in transforming TRX into a world class financial centre in this region.

“We aim to create a modern urban living lifestyle within this TRX project,” he said.