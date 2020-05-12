Construction sector contracts 6.3% in Q1

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s construction sector contracted by 6.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1), amounting to RM35 billion, compared with the same month of the previous year, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said all construction activities slowed down during the period.

“There were declines in the non-residential buildings sub-sector (11.0 per cent), special trades activities sub-sector (8.6 per cent), residential buildings sub-sector (7.6 per cent) and civil engineering sub-sector (2.3 per cent) in the first quarter of 2020,” he said in a statement.

The department also reported that in Q1 2020, the civil engineering sub-sector remained dominant and was the main contributor to the value of construction work done with a 44.9 per cent share.

Non-residential buildings contributed 25.9 per cent, residential buildings (24.1 per cent), and special trades activities (5.0 per cent).

The private sector continued to propel the construction activity with 54.8 per cent share of the value of construction work done (RM19.2 billion) as compared to the public sector with a 45.2 per cent share (RM15.8 billion). -Bernama