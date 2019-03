KUALA LUMPUR: Both corporates and SMEs in the construction sector showed improvements in their respective overall indices in the latest Q2-Q3 2019 RAM Business Confidence Index (RAM BCI) survey.

Corporates construction sector exhibited an increase of 0.2 points – the only corporate sector of the five surveyed to have charted a better sentiment – to give an overall construction index reading of 53.2. This was led by a sharp uptick in their turnover and profitability indices (+1.2 points to 53.8 and +2.1 points to 54.2).

The sentiment among SMEs showed an even more significant turnaround, with the overall construction index rebounding from the previous negative sentiment reading of 49.7 to 51.2, attributable to a strong improvement in performance expectations.

The stronger business sentiment in this sector, in contrast with the largely sluggish disposition seen over the last few quarters, is mainly the result of a gradual resumption of public sector projects and more clarity in government policies in respect of these developments.

Despite the notable turnaround in the latest construction indices, the overall RAM BCI for Q2-Q3 2019 continues to indicate a subdued level of optimism in the next six months, with overall corporate and SME indices at 53.5 and 52.1, respectively.

According to the survey, the moderating trend is most stark amongst corporates which indicated continual dampened sentiment across the board in both performance and capacity building expectations.

However, the SME sentiment showed a notable reversal from the decline in the previous quarter, possibly attributed to a resumption of public sector projects and the commencement of goods and services tax (GST) refunds to smaller firms, which ease some cashflow pressure on SMEs.

Having said that, if organic growth prospects are not sustained, future sentiment among smaller firms could still wane.

Firms’ expressed reticence over capacity building remains the most prominent concern, as it could weigh on the momentum of economic growth and impact potential economic output over the longer run.

Although the respective sub-indices continue to record positive sentiment values of above 50, the latest survey shows that larger corporates have expressed considerably weaker intentions to expand capacity and commit to capital investments.

The RAM Business Confidence Index is jointly conducted by RAM Holdings Bhd and RAM Credit Information Sdn Bhd. Released quarterly, the index is based on data from a survey of close to 3,500 SMEs and corporates across five main industry segments respectively.

The seven business aspects surveyed are turnover, profitability, business expansion, hiring, capital investment, capacity utilisation and access to bank financing. An index value of 50 is the neutral benchmark while a value above 50 indicates positive sentiment by the firm; below 50 shows negative sentiment.