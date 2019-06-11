Construction stays ‘overweight’

PETALING JAYA: RHB Research has maintained its “overweight” call on the construction sector, based on positive prospects for the sector and valuations that remain undemanding.

“We see further revivals of large-scale infrastructure projects as catalysts that may provide further upside for construction stocks. Contractors we met recently sounded more optimistic on the sector’s prospects, especially in 2H19.

“Most infrastructure specialists are keen to participate in the pre-qualification exercise for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, and will likely participate in tenders when they are called, possibly in 2H19,” it said in its report today.

According to the research house, six out of the 11 stocks under its coverage reported earnings that were in line during the first quarter of the year while four contractors reported earnings that missed expectations compared with five in the previous quarter.

In addition, piling contractor Pintaras Jaya Bhd surprised on the upside, having benefitted from higher margins and lower effective tax rates in Singapore.

Margin contraction was also less severe than expected, with average margins contracting 2.2ppt year-on-year in the first quarter to 9.8%.

“The contraction in margins was less severe compared to the quantum of project cost rationalisation (15.5-47%). This suggests that contractors were able to match the reduction in project cost with a reduction in job scope. In addition, we believe that contractors are likely to have embarked on their own cost-cutting measures such as reducing staff cost and sub-contracting fees,” said RHB Research.

In terms of orderbook, contractors under its coverage have secured new orders worth RM3.9 billion so far this year, crossing the mid-way point of the RM7.1 billion achieved last year. Note that key infrastructure projects such as the ECRL have yet to be awarded, indicating that 2019 could be far more exciting than 2018 for the sector.

The aggregate outstanding orderbook stood at RM58 billion as of March, declining 4% from RM60 billion at the start of 2019, representing billing visibility of 5.6 times, based on an aggregate last FY construction revenue (burn rate).

“We expect construction output to pick up for the rest of the year, with RM1.1 billion in backlog in Light Rail Transit 3 payments settled by the government in January-February 2019,” it said.

Meanwhile, sentiment has been lifted by positive news flow with the KL Construction Index outperforming the KL Composite Index by a wide margin thus far in 2019, with a 32% growth versus 2% contraction for the two indices respectively.