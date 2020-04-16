Coronavirus has wiped out 22 million jobs in the US so far

WASHINGTON: Job losses from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States reached 22 million today, government data said, as President Donald Trump vowed to unveil plans to reopen the world's largest economy.

Today's weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department followed dismal data on Wednesday showing a record drop in retail sales in March and the biggest decline in factory output since 1946. Economists are predicting the economy, which they believe is already in recession, contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since World War Two.

Weekly jobless claims, the most timely data on the economy's health, are being closely watched for clues on the depth of the downturn, when the waves of layoffs may let up and when a recovery might start.

"The fact that 22 million individuals have filed for unemployment benefits in just four weeks shows that the labor market has entered a traumatic period," said Lydia Boussour, a senior US economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 1.370 million to a seasonally adjusted 5.245 million for the week ended April 11, the government said. Data for the prior week was revised to show 9,000 more applications received than previously reported, taking the tally for that period to 6.615 million. A total 22.034 million people have filed claims for jobless benefits since March 21.

The Labor Department said the coronavirus outbreak "continues to impact the number of initial claims."

Economists are divided on whether the second straight weekly decline in claims suggests that filings peaked at a record 6.867 million in the week ended March 28, or that overwhelmed state employment offices were unable to process the flood of applications.

"We expect that claims will remain very elevated in coming weeks as states struggle to clear backlogs and more companies lay off workers in response to the shutdown," said Joseph Briggs, an economist at Goldman Sachs in New York.

"Including this week, we currently project an additional 20 million in initial jobless claims through the end of May, after which we expect new claims to fall to levels consistent with prior recessions."

And separate Census Bureau data detailed the virus's damage to the housing market, with homebuilding sinking by more than 22% in March, while a Federal Reserve report showed plunging manufacturing activity in the northeastern US.

But the most shocking data was the jobless report, which was a smaller increase from last week, perhaps indicating the wave of layoffs had plateaued, but nonetheless an unprecedented figure.

"Claims likely have peaked," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, "but this (is) nothing more than the end of the beginning."

Trump was expected later in the day to outline his steps to bring the US economy back online after saying on Wednesday that his "aggressive strategy" against the outbreak had worked, and that the country had passed the peak of new cases.

The unemployment report covering the week through April 11 showed initial claims for benefits nearly 1.4 million lower than the prior week. In the comparable week of last year, only 203,000 people filed first-time claims for jobless benefits, the Labor Department report said.

Covid-19 was cited as the reason for rising unemployment in every state that listed a cause, with widespread layoffs in hotels, food service, retail, construction and even mining reported.

The claims may have reached a "vertiginous plateau," Gregory Daco of Oxford Economic said in an analysis, but the labour market is set for a "traumatic period" and the figures will "remain extraordinarily high in coming weeks as the economy plunges deeper into a recession."

The damage was apparent among home builders, with the Census Bureau survey showing housing starts slumping last month by 22.3% to 1.2 million compared to February's downwardly revised 1.6 million.

Single-family housing starts fell by 17.5% to 856,000, while permits for new construction – a sign of housing in the pipeline and a less erratic indicator – dropped 6.8%. Permits for single-family homes were especially hard-hit, falling by 12% compared to February. – AFP, Reuters