Corporate earnings briefs: Feb 24

Allianz sees higher earnings from underwriting profits and lower expenses

PETALING JAYA: Allianz Malaysia Bhd net profits rose 8.2% to RM144.03 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 from RM133.08 million registered in the same quarter of the previous year contributed by higher underwriting profit from lower management expenses and claims.

Revenue for the quarter improved 8.6% to RM1.53 billion from RM1.41 billion reported previously.

Meanwhile, the group’s net profit for the full financial year stood at RM520.33 million, a 5.6% improvement from RM492.48 million reported in the previous financial year.

Revenue for the year rose 7.4% to RM5.94 billion against RM5.53 billion reported previously.

Aeon sees 45.6% drop in earnings from lower sales

PETALING JAYA: Aeon Co (M) Bhd saw a 45.6% fall in net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 compared to RM49.88 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year due to lower revenue, partially mitigated by the improvement in merchandise gross margin.

Revenue for the period stood at RM916.49 million, a 21.7% decline from RM1.17 billion recorded previously.

For the full financial year, its net profit tumbled 62% to RM41.42 million against RM109.29 million reported previously.

Meanwhile, the year saw revenue come in at RM4.05 billion, a 10.7% fall from RM4.54 billion recorded previously.

Inari Amerton sees bigger profits from radio frequency business revenue

PETALING JAYA: Inari Amerton Bhd’s net profit rose over 140.4% to RM90.1 million for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 compared to RM37.49 million registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year from a higher revenue in its radio frequency business, recognition of deferred tax assets despite higher foreign exchange losses.

Revenue for the period improved by 42% to RM376.83 million against RM265.44 million recorded previously.

For the six month period, the group’s net profit improved 88% to RM160.17 million from RM85.22 million registered in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Its revenue rose 24.5% to RM724.45 million against RM582.04 million reported previously

Parkson sees lower net loss in Q2

PETALING JAYA: Parkson Holdings Bhd’s net loss narrowed to RM28.27 million for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 against RM81.08 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year on the back of improving consumer sentiment across China and Vietnam which was offset by its operations in China and Indonesia.

Revenue for the period slid 11.1% to RM877.77 million from RM987.41 million reported previously.

For the sixth months ended Dec 31, the group saw a net loss of RM50 million from RM125.7 million reported in the same period of the previous year. Revenue was lower at RM1.69 billion, against RM1.87 billion a year before.