PETALING JAYA: Cosmos Technology International Bhd rose as high as 36 sen in early trade this morning following its listing on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd today.

At 10.45am, Cosmos was up 28.57% at 36 sen on 60,000 shares traded. The counter opened at 31 sen, a 3 sen premium above its 28 sen placement price.

Established since 2004, Cosmos is an integrated water technology solutions provider, specialising in the distribution of Siemens Malaysia electronic flowmeters for the water and wastewater sectors.

With a market share of 17.7% of electronic flowmeters in Malaysia, Cosmos counts among its clientele major authorities and operators such as Pengurusan Air Selangor, Ranhill, and other state water operators.

Cosmos also manufactures key metal parts for water and wastewater industries via its integrated metal fabrication capabilities.