Counter-cyclical moves crucial to exit Covid-19 rut

PETALING JAYA: Counter-cyclical policies are crucial to address the economic downturn induced by Malaysia’s policy response to the Covid-19 pandemic, argued Khazanah Research Institute senior adviser and economist Dr Jomo Kwame Sundaram.

“What we have now is a slowdown induced by government policy and therefore there is a need to deal with it by recognising its problems. As such, counter cyclical policies are what we need in times like this,” he said at KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific’s “The Malaysian Economic Summit 2021” today.

Jomo pointed out that the implementation of counter-cyclical policies featuring an expansive budget by former US president Franklin Roosevelt with his “New Deal” that saw a series of large infrastructure spending has helped the country recover from the US Great Depression economic recession in the 1930s.

“Hence, that is why I welcomed the Prihatin programme when it came out last year but it was not sustained. People need to live, people need to keep the economy going.”

However, given the current nature of the economy today, he acknowledged that the Keynesian policy cannot be depended on as the employer of last resort ... but governments can be the buyer of last resort to keep the economy going, especially to help people living in precarious conditions.

The senior adviser pointed out that such counter-cyclical approaches have been adopted in the West and other developed economies.

With the current lack of political clarity and the ensuing mess in organisational structure, he wonders how policies are made and giving more money to such an administration might not bode well.

“We have to recognise counter-cyclical policies (besides vaccination) are contributing to improved economic performance in the West. Being bold about fiscal policy is essential ... we cannot be held hostage to the credit rating agencies,” he said.

In regard to the other panacea for economic downturn – trade liberalisation – the economist opined that such a trend ended with the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, as most major economies around the world responded with more restrictive trade measures.

He highlighted that the latest crop of free trade agreements (FTA) are not about keeping trade going.

“If you’re talking about taking Malaysian exports globally, there is nothing about that in the latest FTAs. The latest FTAs are essentially about strengthening intellectual property rights and investor-state dispute settlements, this is what the Trans Pacific Partnership is about and not surprisingly many hesitated.”

In the case of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Jomo warned that this extends the scope of intellectual property to biologics. Under which a naturally occurring substance such as insulin which could not be subjected to private intellectual property, loses that status.

On the subject of trade, Universiti Malaya economics & administration professor Dr Evelyn S Devadason pointed out that the country is losing out due to its weakness in the environmental, social, and governance areas.

In the latest Sustainability Trade Index 2020, Malaysia scored an average of 52.7 points due to its weakness in the environmental and social pillars. This is not only behind Singapore but also Thailand and the Philippines.

She pointed out that given the current economic environment, agreements and treaties on sustainability will increase in importance as such standards will come via the supply chain regardless of whether it is ratified by the government or not.

“Sustainable trade is key to maintaining access to markets and capital. It is also important to ensure Malaysia maintains its export revenues.

“So, companies should move to integrate with the current and the next frontier in the sustainable global value chain,” Evelyn said.