PETALING JAYA: Country Heights Holdings Bhd’s founder and executive chairman, Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew (pix), announced that he will step down from the board effective Jan 1, 2021 following the appointment of new top management to execute the group’s transformation plan.

According to the group, the plan will focus on digital smart cities and integrated wellness business with the adoption of block chain and platform technologies, which will be led by its managing director Datuk Jared Lim, financial director Kevin Chen, CTO Ryan Xu and independent director Gerard Lim.

The announcement of the new management was made via Bursa Malaysia earlier this month.

“I have full confidence in the newly appointed management team to transform our brick and mortar business into a digitally enabled ecosystem which will unearth the value of our assets,” Lee said in a press release.

With his exit, he intends to focus on his private and charitable ventures including his Labuan licensed investment bank, Golden Touch Investment bank.

Under the transformation plan, the group aims to enter into agreements with technology partners such as Huawei Malaysia, Touch Point International and Collinstar Capital before the end of the year.

The plan will begin with Mines Wellness City in the Mines Resort City township which will provide WiFi 6 and 5G coverage, smart office campus, learning community with Huawei ideahub, cloud classroom and Huawei ASEM Academy.

The partnership with Huawei will focus on the infrastructure development of Mines Wellness City via the provision of 5G and Wifi 6 for this township by the end of 2020. This will make Mines Resort City the first township in Malaysia to be 5G and Wifi 6 enabled

Aside from that the plan will also incorporate a smart health community and a cloud start-up community, which will spur new technology incubation in IoT and blockchain.

The partnership with Touch Point International will focus the Smart City digital platform, which will digitally connect with the various stakeholders: residents, management, merchants, and visitors to Mines Wellness City.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with Collinstar Capital is to provide infrastructure investment to benefit and enhance Mines Wellness City.