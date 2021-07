PETALING JAYA: The Court of Appeal has struck out Country Garden Danga Bay Sdn Bhd’s (CGDB) request for a judicial review of the decision by the Kuala Lumpur High Court to uphold the late delivery claims awarded by the Homebuyers Claim Tribunal.

The appellate court arrived at the decision unanimously. The three-member bench – led by Datuk Yaacob Md Sam, alongside Datuk M Gunalan and Datuk Ghazali Cha – on Tuesday agreed with the High Court’s ruling last year which supported the tribunal’s decision to award damages to buyers after the developer had failed to complete the properties within 48 months from the date the deposit was paid.

In response to the latest ruling, CGDB said it respects the court’s decision, but revealed that it is in discussions with legal experts and will reserve its right to seek leave to appeal to the Federal Court.

Previously, the tribunal ruled in the favour of the buyers and awarded them a sum ranging from RM13,780.10 to RM32,682.26 as their liquidated ascertained damages (LAD) claims.

In turn, the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision on July 17, 2019 supported the tribunal’s decision to award damages after the developer had failed to complete the properties within 48 months from the day the buyers paid the deposits.

In its suit with the Court of Appeals, CGDB had sought a judicial review to quash the awarded damages as well as a declaration that the period of delivery of vacant possession begins from the date of the sales and purchase agreement.

One of the buyers Justin Leong, who had purchased an apartment in the Johor project in 2013, expressed that the handover of the unit in 2017 was unbefitting of the claims made by CGDB, which is a subsidiary of one of China’s top developer – Country Garden Group.

In 2018, he lodged a case to the tribunal and was awarded over RM30,000 in damages, to which CGDB had appealed via a judicial review in the High Court and Court of Appeal.

In the ensuing legal proceedings, he was frustrated by the protracted legal process which was exacerbated by the developers’ various calls for adjournment. A sentiment that is shared by overseas buyers, who had to travel to the country several times for the litigation.

Following his experience, Leong urged other prospective home buyers to thoroughly review a developer’s background and track record before making a decision.