Courts Malaysia brings F-Secure’s cybersecurity solution to consumers

KUALA LUMPUR: Courts Malaysia is bringing Protect 360, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution powered by F-Secure that provides maximum protection against online threats, to consumers.

Protect 360 offers a wide range of features, including antivirus and malware protection, firewall, parental controls, and is designed to compete with other security solutions in the market by offering a comprehensive suite of features that provide maximum all-in-one protection against online threats.

Unlike other security solutions that focus on one aspect of cybersecurity, Protect 360 safeguards against a wide range of online threats and offers protection for online security, privacy, and identity – all in one app.

F-Secure Corporation has more than 30 years of history in cybersecurity. Its regional director, G.U. Renukanand, said: “As cybercrime continues to pose a growing threat to individuals and businesses alike, it is more important than ever to implement robust cybersecurity measures. It was reported that cybersecurity threats in Malaysia are increasing both in frequency and severity with up to RM27 million of losses recorded in January and February this year alone.”

This alarming statistic, he added underscores the urgent need for all-encompassing solutions such as Protect 360, which not only provides comprehensive protection for multiple devices against ransomware and viruses, but also offers data breach and identity protection.

Protect 360 is priced from RM59 for one device under the Lite Package up to RM309 for five devices under the Elite Package. Courts EZ-Payment customers are eligible to receive complimentary Elite Package for one year.

“As the leading retailer in Malaysia, we understand the importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital age and the opportunity to tap into the country’s growing market of more than 95% internet users,” said Courts Malaysia CEO Harry Higashiura.

“That’s why we have partnered with F-Secure to bring Protect 360 to Malaysian consumers as we strive to create a safer digital environment and consumer experience, empowering individuals to take charge of their online security. We believe that the consumers will benefit greatly from the comprehensive protection that Protect 360 provides,” he added.

Protect 360 was launched by Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching in Sepang recently in conjunction with #BeCyberSmart, a six-month nationwide campaign by Courts Malaysia and F-Secure in support of the National Anti-Scam Campaign 2023.