PETALING JAYA: Complications relating to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions have proven to be a catalyst for innovations in financial services.

According to the CEO of annual general meeting (AGM) solutions provider Lumi Global, the company has seen a spike to about 2,500 virtual hybrid meetings facilitated over 35 countries this year from a mere 50 meetings in the US, Canada and Australia last year.

“With AGMs, the technology is ahead of regulators, in terms of what has been possible for some time but what has held it back is the regulatory side of things,” he said at SC x SC’s panel session, ‘Evolving Financial Services: Accelerating Industry Digitisation’ today.

Taylor opined that while the technology has helped companies to have business continuity as prior to the pandemic, people are wary of digital AGMs.

With the rollout, he said, there has been a lot of positive feedback from investors and board members as attendance and engagement has gone up. “In the past six months we have taken a huge leap in terms of adoption and use of tech, but ideally it should not take a pandemic to be a catalyst.”

Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn Bhd’s head of IPO team, Wong Yoke Fun, has also observed an aversion to digital solutions in the sector.

“The industry is such that it is guided by the regulations, so it is true that it is hard to move away from the papers, wet ink signing and the mindset of the people,” she said.

Wong related that due to the pandemic, she had enquired about digital signatures to the regulators and got refused.

She pointed out that the regulations were made many years ago and there is usually nothing in the regulations that is against and simultaneously prevents them from adopting digital innovation.

When Tricor unveiled its online platform, the head of IPO said, it received a lot of questions on security.

“We have to take baby steps, you have to take into account the target user and build according to them, rolling out module by module, with the safest modules first which don’t involve payment of subscription,” she said.

For the issuer, the first step is a feature to indicate whether an investor wishes to reinvest their dividends and entitlements.

“Subsequently, when we wanted to move all notifications to digital, we were told only 30% of the investors with the central depositor had an email account.”

The pandemic has given us good opportunities as there is no other way but electronically. Wong elaborated that with the complications from the pandemic people have realised that there are no two ways about this and they have to digitalise everything and do away with the paper and processes.

“There will be a lot of resistance and excuses but we have to work with the regulators to make this happen.”

Moving forward, Taylor opined that the key to digitalisation in the financial services is to make it easier.

He pointed out that from a bottom up perspective, the people developing the digital solutions and processes have to make it simple and accessible, while those at the top have to be aware that the industry needs to be regulated but it also needs to make it possible for others to innovate and make it easy.