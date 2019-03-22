CPI down 0.4% in February 2019

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) recorded a decrease of 0.4% in February 2019 as compared to a decline of 0.7% in the previous month, according to Statistics Department.

In terms of index number, the CPI recorded 120.8 as against 121.3 in corresponding month of the preceding year, the department said in a statement today.

The decrease in the index of transport (6.8%) which contributed 14.6% of overall weight was countered by the increase in the index of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.0%).

CPI for the period of January-February 2019 declined by 0.5% as compared to the same period last year. On a monthly basis, CPI increased 0.2% as compared to January 2019.

In terms of overall CPI, all states recorded a decrease between 0.2% to 1.4% in February 2019 as compared to February 2018.

However, Kuala Lumpur and Pulau Pinang showed an increase of 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the higher increase in the index for food and non-alcoholic beverages was registered in most states in Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur (3.7%), Selangor and Putrajaya (1.3%) recorded higher increases for food and non-alcoholic beverages index above the national index level in February 2019 as compared to the corresponding month in 2018.

Meanwhile, Pulau Pinang recorded the same rate as the national index level for food and non-alcoholic beverages.