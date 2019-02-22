CPI down 0.7% in January, first decline since 2009

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) decreased 0.7% in January 2019 to 120.5 as compared to 121.3 a year ago, said the Statistics Department.

On a monthly basis, CPI registered a decrease of 0.5% as compared to December 2018, the department said in a statement today.

The lower average price of RON 95 in January 2019 which stood at RM1.98 per litre as compared to RM2.28 in January 2018 contributed to the decrease of the index of transport and overall index.

However, it said the decrease in the index of transport (down 7.8%) which contributed 14.6% of overall weight was countered by the increase in the index of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (up 2%), as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 1%).

The department said the average price of RON 97 decreased to RM2.28 per litre from RM2.55, while diesel fell to RM2.12 per litre from RM2.31 in corresponding month of the preceding year.

Nevertheless, food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to increase in January 2019 by 1% to 132.9 as compared to 131.6 last year.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed to 29.5% of CPI weights. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels also showed an increase by 2%, followed by restaurants and hotels, alcoholic beverages and tobacco and education.