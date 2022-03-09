CPO prices have peaked, likely to ease in near term: MPOB head

KUALA LUMPUR: Crude palm oil (CPO) prices have peaked and are likely to decline in the near term barring any unforeseen crisis, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir (pix).

“In the past few days we have seen the prices dipping below the RM7,000 threshold: nonetheless I believe they will remain above the RM5,000 mark for the next few months as it is uncertain how long the Ukraine-Russia crisis will last,” he told the media during Bursa Malaysia Derivatives’ Palm & Lauric Oil Conference 2022 yesterday.

This is supported by CPO production of 1.25 million tonnes in January this year, an 11% increase from the 1.13 million tonnes in January 2021.

March 1 saw the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives CPO futures contract (FCPO) hit an all-time high of RM8,163 per tonne and subsequently the MPOB CPO settlement price set a record of RM8,076.50 per tonne the next day.

Yesterday, FCPO for May and June closed after-hours trading at RM6,520 and RM6,230 per tonne respectively. MPOB reported a settlement price of RM7,005.50 on Monday.

Ahmad Parveez conceded that he did not expect to see such price movements in the commodity.

“We had expected it to be around RM7,000 due to Indonesia’s decision to reserve 20% of their CPO output for the local market with a price cap but the Ukraine-Russia crisis nudged the CPO price to a RM8,000 per tonne peak.”

Moving forward, he believes expected additional demand from the coming Muslim fasting month and demand in the futures market driven by shortage fears attributed to the crisis in Europe have limited the price decline.

Meanwhile, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin foresees CPO prices trending down in the third quarter of the year. “To prepare for this, the decline has to be offset with higher production market share and market values,” she said.

For 2022, Zuraida set a CPO output target of 20 million tonnes compared with production of 18 million tonnes in 2021.

She explained that this will be supported by an initial entry of 32,000 foreign workers expected in May or June bound for the plantation sector through an industry-specific special approval.

At the same time the minister acknowledged the industry cannot continue to rely on foreign labour and must continue to pursue mechanisation.

To this end, the ministry established the Mechanisation and Automation Research Consortium of Oil Palm in November last year, which resulted in more than 700 mechanisation technological proposals, of which 200 have been commercialised.

“Within three to five years, we will reduce our dependence on foreign labour by 40% through mechanisation and automation efforts.”

Against this elevated price environment, Zuraida said her ministry, the finance and the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministries will work together to reconfigure the existing cooking oil subsidy into a targeted subsidy by the end of this year.

Currently, the government has allocated 720,000 tonnes of cooking oil for subsidies.

“We want to help the targeted segment, those who are in need of help at times when CPO is trading high,” she said. “So the government is looking at specifically helping those in need of help because the amount of subsidy is increasing all the time.”