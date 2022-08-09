Cradle Fund, Microsoft team up to mentor Malaysian startups

KUALA LUMPUR: Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd is collaborating with Microsoft Malaysia to provide startups with access to upskilling opportunities and personalised technical guidance, as well as to Microsoft Mentor Network.

They will also get free access to GitHub Enterprise and productivity, boosts with Microsoft 365 and up to US$150,000 (RM667,500) Azure cloud credits through Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.

Cradle acting group CEO Norman Matthieu Vanhaecke said it is often observed startup companies in Malaysia face challenges in realising their ideas.

“Most of them have potential and are competitive but struggle to make full use of existing technology. As such, Cradle is working with Microsoft to improve technology expertise and develop a more sustainable startup ecosystem in Malaysia,” he shared at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing today.

Cradle senior vice-president (ecosystem development) Ahmad Kashfi Alwi remarked that Ministry of Technology, Research and Innovation (Mosti) through Cradle via its MyStartup programme has embarked on providing long-term support to empower startups through capacity-building initiatives.

“These initiatives are anticipated to provide benefits and guidance to startups in enhancing their competitiveness and marketability,” he added.

Microsoft Malaysia managing director K Raman asserted that Microsoft has the technology and go-to-market capabilities to help power the ambitions of startups in Malaysia.

“In the post-pandemic era, technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity. We truly believe the nation’s entrepreneurs can shine in the digital economy and we hope that this collaboration will not only accelerate the growth of startups in Malaysia but also inspire entrepreneurs to tap into the potential of technology to power their ambition,” he said.

The exchange of MoU was witnessed by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

The minister said startups should take advantage of the expertise and knowledge available at large companies such as Microsoft to explore international markets.

“The collaboration is not only to provide access to digital technology for entrepreneurs but also to ensure economic resilience, digital skills and knowledge can be mastered and further provide a trusted and secure digital environment for businesses to thrive,” he added.