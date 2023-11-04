Cream, YTL Cement to help construction sector in transition to sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR: Construction Research Institute of Malaysia (Cream), a subsidiary of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia responsible for research and development, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YTL Cement to support the transition of the industry to sustainable construction.

CIDB Malaysia chief executive Datuk Ahmad 'Asri Abdul Hamid said the MoU, which is for a two-year period, marks the beginning of a collaboration between the government and the industry to achieve construction excellence and promote sustainable practices, in line with the nation’s aspiration to be carbon neutral by 2050.

He said that YTL Cement will support CIDB’s initiatives to develop the construction industry’s workforce, research and innovation, and in enhancing the understanding of sustainable construction practices among industry players.

“Through this MoU, we hope to drive meaningful change as we develop the capacity and capability of the construction industry as well as set the standards for sustainable construction practices in Malaysia. We are glad to be able to collaborate with like-minded players like YTL Cement as we share a common goal to future-proof the construction sector,“ he said in his speech at the signing of the MoU here today.

YTL Cement managing director Datuk Seri Michael Yeoh said the collaboration offers the company the opportunity to contribute its expertise and experience to support CIDB in its initiatives

“YTL Cement has been part of Malaysia’s growth for over 70 years and we want to continue supporting the nation’s development and construction needs,” he said.

The MoU between Cream and YTL Cement focuses on three key areas: human resource development, research and development, and supporting the construction sector to transition to sustainable construction.

CIDB and YTL Cement will be forming joint working committees to drive the initiatives under these three key areas. – Bernama