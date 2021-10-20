Creative Lab partners Baagus to make home improvement a seamless experience

PETALING JAYA: Retail home design service provider Niro Ceramic Creative Lab Sdn Bhd (Creative Lab) is partnering curtain specialist Baagus in line with Creative Lab’s goal to become a one-stop hub for home improvement in Malaysia.

Creative Lab chief retail officer Keith Loh said as more economic activities are now allowed, it welcomes homeowners from all walks of life to help them embark on a home improvement journey after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“I believe that in these times, brand collaborations are the key to a winning retail strategy that can transcend categories from working together to deliver more for the customer. We chose Baagus as our curtain partner because of its reputation for producing and supplying quality products with good support services while constantly striving to meet customers’ expectations.”

Baagus managing director Christy Wong said the choice of curtains and tiles is an important aspect of home improvements as flooring and soft finishes are some of the key visual stimuli that make a house a home.

“Our goal is to provide homeowners with the convenience and ease in their decision-making process at one place without the hassle of visiting multiple shops.”

Baagus offers curtains, blinds and accessories with enough depth in style, concept and design to match and complement customers’ needs in their search for perfection, and are available at 10 Creative Lab outlets within Klang Valley.

Earlier in August, Creative Lab debuted its Tiling Crew programme – a tile installation service that consists of the combination of experienced tile installers, quality raw materials, top end equipment and installation techniques. With the aim to bring convenience to homeowners’ when embarking on home improvements projects, the professional tiling crew at Creative Lab ensure high levels of workmanship and high quality of the project finishing.

Creative Lab will continue to expand its services in the future through more collaborations with other home improvement industry partners, in a bid to become the one-stop hub for home improvements.