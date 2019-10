PETALING JAYA: Crest Builder Holdings Bhd has accepted a RM155.1 million project for the construction of a proposed plaza @ Kelana Jaya mixed commercial development from Glomac Bhd.

The project is in SS7, Petaling Jaya and comprises two blocks of serviced apartments (348 units each) and a 25-storey SoHo, which will be built on top of a 14-storey podium.

Construction work will take 24 months from its scheduled commencement date of Nov 15, 2019 and is targeted for completion by Nov 14, 2021.

With this contract win, Crest Builder’s outstanding order book stands at RM1.1 billion which will provide earnings visibility for the next three years.

“We are pleased to be Glomac’s construction partner for this project in Petaling Jaya and we look forward to a long-term partnership with them in their other upcoming projects too,” said Crest Builder group managing director Eric Yong in a statement.

At the noon break, Crest Builder’s share price was down 0.5% to 94.5 sen on 7,000 shares done.