PETALING JAYA: Crest Builder Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Crest Builder Sdn Bhd has been awarded a RM316 million project in Kuala Lumpur.

The company accepted a letter of award for the construction of the proposed 99 Residence Development from Inter Sky Development Sdn Bhd, a member of the JL99 group.

The project, located in Taman Wahyu, Kuala Lumpur, comprises of four blocks of 55-storey serviced apartments, as well as podium car parks and facility floors.

The project’s construction works will take 35 months from its scheduled commencement date of July 1, 2020 and is targeted for completion by May 31, 2023.

With this contract win, it brings the total contracts secured to a total of RM570 million, exceeding Crest Builder’s replenishment target of RM500 million for 2019. The group’s outstanding order book stands at RM1.3 billion which will provide earnings visibility for the next four years.

Crest Builder group managing director Eric Yong said 99 Residence is expected to be amongst the tallest buildings in the northern Kuala Lumpur vicinity.

“We are very pleased to be chosen as JL99’s construction partner for this massive project. The JL99 group is a reputable developer, with many more projects in the pipeline. We look forward to have a fruitful and long term partnership with them,” said Yong.