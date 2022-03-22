CSH Alliance in MoU with BYD Malaysia to revolutionise logistics industry, EV adoption

KUALA LUMPUR: CSH Alliance Bhd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alliance EV Sdn Bhd (AEV) yesterday announced that the company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BYD Malaysia Sdn Bhd to jointly co-operate and to explore areas for cooperation in the business of distribution of the fully electric commercial vehicle (EV) and to provide 4S services (ie. sales, service, spare parts and body and paint services) as well as to explore the possibilities of local assembly of the EV.

Through the collaboration, CSH Alliance aims to revolutionise the nation’s logistics industry by helping the industry players to embrace advanced technologies and adopt zero-emission commercial EVs which are the way forward in this changing world.

Meanwhile, BYD is part of BYD Co Ltd. BYD together with its subsidiaries (BYD Group), is a global leader in four major industries (ie electronics, automobiles, new energy and rail transit) and a pioneer in achieving zero-emission energy ecosystem affordable solar power, reliable energy storage and electrified transportation. They are the world’s leading producer of rechargeable batteries and insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) original equipment manufacturer (OEM). BYD Group is the first and only company to provide its 7+4 full market EV solutions to tackle energy crisis and environmental problems covering seven conventional transportation areas (consumer, bus, coach, taxi, logistics, construction & sanitatisation) and four off-road vehicles for specialised areas such as port, warehouse, airport and mining.

At this juncture, AEV will be distributing and supplying the BYD T3 model, a pure electric logistics vehicle with low energy consumption and high performance including but not limited to the after sales service together with the spare parts and warranty packages. One of the clients for this EV is Line Clear Express & Logistics Sdn Bhd (a logistics and courier company in which CSH owns 15% equity interest) and these EVs will be used in metropolitan areas such as Klang Valley, Johor Baru and Penang.

Deloitte estimated in its global EV forecast that the industry will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% over the next 10 years, with total EV sales growing from 2.5 million units in 2020 to 11.2 million units in 2025, then reaching 31.1 million units by 2030. It also estimated that EVs would secure approximately 32% of the total market share for new car sales in this period.

“Therefore, the future is rapidly going electric as we know and booming logistics industry is a very huge potential market. Vans and trucks only made up 1% of the total EV sales in the world and many leading logistics companies have already declared their commitment to reduce carbon emissions and going zero-carbon in relation to electric vehicles.

Besides the EV distribution itself, CSH Alliance also plans to look into supplying charging stations, energy diversification into solar panels and spare parts business in addition to building the ecosystem in order to make this EV business a success.

With strong partners such as BYD and BYD Group which has led industry innovation in new energy vehicles, we will be able to combine the goal of zero emissions with an understanding of market needs to fulfill its commitment to transforming transportation industry and eliminating fossil fuels,” said CSH Alliance executive director Peter Yap.