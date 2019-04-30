CSR earmarks RM30m capex for product innovation, optimisation

SHAH ALAM: Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR) has allocated a capital expenditure of RM30 million for product innovation and optimisation this year with a sales volume target of 565,000 metric tonnes.

Its CEO Hishammudin Hasan said the group is transforming from a commodity player to a fast moving consumer goods business, with product innovation being part of its transformation process.

Speaking to reporters at a CSR factory visit today, he said the group released a low glycemic index (GI) sugar product in November last year, named Better Brown Low G Sugar. The new product has a lower GI and polyphenol, an antioxidant that helps support blood sugar level.

“Typically, in other countries, low GI sugars are priced at a premium but for us, it is placed in the mass market range. This is because we recognise that Malaysians need a better sugar product,” he said.

Commenting on the sugar tax which takes effect on July 1, Hishammudin said there will be some impact on CSR but the company remains confident and will work with beverage manufacturers to overcome the impact.

Recall that the excise tax of 40 sen per litre on sweetened beverages was initially scheduled for implementation on April 1 but was postponed to July 1 this year.

COO Victor Ng Chin Wei said countries that have introduced sugar taxation did not see huge declines in consumption.

“We do expect a slight drop from demand coming from the industry. In order to compensate for it we want to expand our business within the consumer context,” he said.

“As of now, the sugar taxation is only on ready to drink beverages, though there are many consumer-based products that use sugar, hence we don’t see a large drop in volume,” he added.

Ng said the group aims to have a 40:60 consumer to business customers ratio under its transformation plan, from the current 30:70 ratio.