CTOS Digital aims to raise RM220m from IPO

PETALING JAYA: CTOS Digital Bhd (formerly known as CTOS Holdings Sdn Bhd), a credit reporting agency, aims to raise RM220 million from its initial public offering (IPO) on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market.

The company will issue 200 million new shares and an offer-for-sale allocation of 900 million existing shares, which are priced at RM1.10 per share.

Out of the RM220 million IPO proceeds, RM155.2 million will be used for the repayment of all bank borrowings to free up debt headroom, while RM59 million will be earmarked for synergistic investment and acquisition of target companies. The remaining RM6.1 million will be utilised to defray listing fees and expenses.

On the distribution of the 200 million new shares, 44 million will be made available for application by the Malaysian public via balloting, 120 million will be made available for application by the group’s eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the group, while the remaining 36 million will be offered to Malaysian and foreign institutional investors.

Meanwhile, the 900 million offer-for-sale allocations will also be made available to Malaysian and foreign institutional investors via a private placement exercise.

Its IPO exercise has garnered strong support from local and global institutional investors, constituting the largest number of institutional investors participating in a Malaysian IPO.

A total of 23 cornerstone investors participated in the institutional offering of the IPO including renowned names such as the Employees Provident Fund, Permodalan Nasional Bhd, Aberdeen Standard Investment, AIA, Eastspring Investments, FIL Investment Management, and JP Morgan Asset Management.

CTOS Digital is the holding company of CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd and has an associate stake in Business Online Public Company Limited in Thailand, making the group Asean’s leading credit reporting bureau.

At the launch of its prospectus today, group CEO Dennis Martin said CTOS Digital’s growth story, combined with an innovative, comprehensive product offering has proven to be a compelling one.

“CTOS Digital’s product offerings have expanded beyond credit reporting instruments to include a breadth of digital solutions to support every stage of the customer lifecycle. All of this comes on the back of steady financial growth, making us the leading credit reporting agency in Malaysia,“ he said in a statement.

Applications for CTOS Digital’s IPO opens on June 30 and will close on July 6. CTOS Digital is expected to list on the Bursa Malaysia Main Market on July 19.