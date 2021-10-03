CTOS, Experian offer free dark web monitoring, confirm systems secure

PETALING JAYA: Credit reporting agencies (CRAs) CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd and Experian Information Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd have reassured users of their security systems and are providing free dark web monitoring for Malaysians, starting tomorrow.

CTOS is offering dark web monitoring through CTOS SecureID free of charge for one month; while Experian Malaysia is making its JagaMyID identity monitoring service available for free for three months as a precautionary measure to help consumers safeguard their identities against potential cyberthreats.

CTOS group CEO Dennis Martin confirmed that its data assets are secure and assured the public that, as of now, there are no indications that its data assets have been breached.

“CTOS places paramount importance on cyber security risk and data breach protection, with all data and information in its possession protected with certified data security technology. We have made and will continue to make significant investments to ensure that our IT and data security framework, policies, procedures, and systems are benchmarked against Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Risk Management in Technology standard and ISO27001, as well as other global standards,” he said in a statement issued over the weekend.

Experian Malaysia yesterday said it found no evidence of any compromise in its systems, servers, or facilities.

Last Friday, BNM temporarily suspended the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) services to CRAs because of a potential cyberthreat and possibility of data leak incident in the credit reporting industry.

Both CTOS and Experian have paused CCRIS-related services and reports, and are working with BNM to monitor the situation and working towards fulfilling the conditions for the suspension to be lifted.

Martin explained that as cyber-attacks are becoming more frequent and sophisticated, the company has also stepped up its proactive assessments and processes to protect the integrity of its data.

Experian said it adheres to the strictest security procedures and conducts regular checks and audits of its information security. It added that it continuously invests in and upgrade its systems to ensure the safety of data are of global standards.