CTOS and SBH Financial Consultancy sign MOU to further financial literacy

KUALA LUMPUR: CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd, the wholly owned subsidiary of CTOS Digital Berhad, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SBH Corporate Group Sdn Bhd, currently trading under the business name of SBH Financial Consultancy, one of the largest professional financial consultancies in Malaysia.

The collaborative efforts will see SBH Financial Consultancy join the growing ranks of CTOS partners that promote various financial education programmes, as well as SBH Financial Consultancy being able to directly offer their clients CTOS Score reports and CTOS SecureID, to ascertain their credit health and safeguard them from fraud and scams.

CTOS Data Systems CEO Eric Chin, commented during the ceremony, “As the leading credit reporting agency in Malaysia, our mission is to help empower individuals and businesses to get access to credit, enabling them to have a better future. A large part of this is to help inform and educate the public as to the resources available to them.”

Over the years, CTOS has carried out many consumer-related financial literacy programmes across all segments of the society to raise public awareness on the importance of credit health for a better financial future. This includes over 400 financial education roadshows and webinars across the country in partnership with Bank Negara Malaysia, Ministry of Finance, Employee Provident Fund, Agensi Kaunseling dan Pengurusan Kredit, various government agencies, banks and property developers.

In the same manner, SBH Financial Consultancy has helped countless individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in assessing, reviewing, planning and resolving their debts which is aligned with CTOS’ goals to improve financial health. Over the past few years, SBH’s team of financial consultants has helped clients resolve millions of Ringgit of credit card debt, and saved many debt-ridden people from the brink of imminent bankruptcy.

SBH Financial Consultancy CEO and Founder Sam Tsen said, “SBH’s mission is to improve the financial literacy of all Malaysians. We regularly give out free consultations and organise workshops and seminars for both individuals and companies, especially SMEs, to provide them with professional advice in managing their finances.