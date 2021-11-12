Cukai Makmur: impacts on the banks will be manageable

KUALA LUMPUR: The impact of the proposed Cukai Makmur (Prosperity Tax) under the recently announced Budget 2022 is expected to be manageable on the banks, given that it is a one-off tax, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

“Although Cukai Makmur will lower the banks’ retained earnings for next year, their overall profitability is expected to remain supported by improvements in loan growth as the country recovers from the prolonged effects of the pandemic.

“(It will also be supported by) the potentially lower levels of provisioning next year amid some improvements in the credit risk outlook,” she said in a joint press conference by BNM and the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) on Malaysia’s third-quarter 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) performance here on Friday.

She was responding to a question on whether the proposed tax would lower the banks’ total net profit for the financial year 2022 and how would they prepare for this new tax.

When tabling Budget 2022, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced that companies with earnings above the RM100 million mark would be taxed at a rate of 33 per cent, instead of the blanket 24 per cent rate previously.

The one-off tax was for the assessment year 2022, and is expected to have an impact on not more than 250 companies. - Bernama