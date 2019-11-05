’Currency manipulator’ view over-exaggerated: Research house

PETALING JAYA: The view of Malaysia being a currency manipulator could be over-exaggerated, said AmResearch, partly because the issue of the persistent “one-sided” intervention may not be serious.

“Looking at Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), over the last few years it has been intervening in both directions of the foreign exchange market, not one-sided. Also, BNM’s intervention is to ensure an orderly market and avoid excessive volatility of the exchange rate that can affect macroeconomic stability. Hence, the fluctuation of the ringgit over the years points to the flexibility of the exchange rate,“ it said in a report.

The US Treasury is due to release its report on foreign currency manipulators soon. Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, which were cited for the first time in May, are expected to be on the watch list.

A country falls into the watch list if it meets two of three criteria, which are trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion (RM83 billion); current account surplus of a minimum of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP); and persistent one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2% of GDP in six months of a year.

Malaysia fulfills two of the three criteria as a currency manipulator, given that as at end August, the country’s trade surplus with the US was US$25.8 billion, while current account surplus has widened to reach 3.1% of GDP in the second quarter of 2019 from 2.1% of GDP in 2018.

As for the issue of the current account of the balance of payment, being a small and open economy, AmResearch said Malaysia is affected by both internal and external developments, including cyclical and structural factors.

“With commodity exports playing a crucial role in influencing our trade surplus, we are more impacted by the movement of global market forces as compared to the exchange rate. For manufactured surplus, with export-oriented multinational corporations here, the current account surplus shows that the economy is diversified,“ it explained.

AmResearch said Malaysia supports free and fair trade that has no place for unfair currency practices. Besides, with the ringgit exchange rate being market-determined, it is not a factor that the country rely upon for exports competitiveness.