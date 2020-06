PETALING JAYA: Cuscapi Bhd, Presto and Hungry have partnered to offer a fully integrated and digitalised order-to-delivery solution to help boost the local food and beverage (F&B) industry affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement, the parties said they formed a strategic alliance to develop the 360-degree fully integrated cloud-powered F&B management suite, named Custory, to help F&B operators manage their order-to-delivery cycle, and everything in-between, both efficiently and effectively.

The three main components that make-up this new solution are food ordering, cashless payment and delivery service, each of which is the specialisation of Cuscapi, Presto and Hungry respectively.

“By adopting this new solution, F&B operators will be able to bring back customers to their restaurants. As the food ordering and payment solution is fully digital, diners will regain confidence of having less human contact in the restaurant to enjoy the pleasures of dining-in.

Customers will also be able to make table reservations, drive-through, take-out or have their food delivered via this new solution,” it said.

Custory is powered by Cuscapi as it provides the point of sales system, while F&B operators will gain better visibility and reach via the Presto app, which customers can use to place their food orders and make cashless payments.

Custory will be rolled out in phases, starting July 2020, and aims to have more than 1,000 F&B operators on board by end-2020.