Cyberview, Roda Emas to co-develop smart mobility ecosystem in Cyberjaya

CYBERJAYA: Cyberview Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Roda Emas Industries Sdn Bhd (REISB) to develop a “smart mobility” ecosystem in Cyberjaya with focus on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and the GO TO-U EV Lifestyle Hub.

The signing ceremony which took place at RekaScape in Cyberjaya, was witnessed by Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Smart mobility is one of the key focus areas of development towards the goal of transforming Cyberjaya into a global tech hub, as outlined in the Cyberjaya master plan. The use of smart mobility technologies is critical in reducing the carbon emission of transport systems and contribute to a more sustainable Cyberjaya.

Cyberview and REISB will leverage each other’s strengths, knowledge, networks, and capabilities in developing a smart mobility eco-system that is centred on creating and fortifying the EV infrastructure, adoption of electromobility and improving energy management in Cyberjaya.

This partnership will see Cyberview and REISB explore potential collaboration for the expansion of EV charging stations and management system to other strategic locations in Malaysia.

Nik Nazmi said, “Malaysia is fully committed to being a key part of the global transition to a low-carbon, and eventually a net zero GHG emissions nation at 2050 the earliest. One of the ways to reach this goal is to decarbonise land transport sector through the adoption of electric vehicles to achieve a sustainable and low carbon future for Malaysia.”

“To support the current and future growth of EVs in terms of charging infrastructure, regulations and standards are being updated to ensure the safety of these premises.

“The Energy Commission has developed the EV Charging System Licence, which recommended charge point operators involved in developing infrastructure to charge electric vehicles in the country to immediately obtain a valid public distribution licence for the installation of EV charging systems – no later than March 31, 2023.”

The minister also said, concerted effort has been put in place where ministries and government agencies are collaborating and working together towards implementing actions that consolidates the role of each stakeholder in the electric mobility ecosystem especially in the rolling out of EV charging infrastructure nationwide to support EVs and these efforts are to achieve low carbon mobility.

Cyberview’s acting managing director, Dr Mohd Hafiz Ibrahim, said, “It is essential that we continue to focus on pushing the needle in decarbonising road transport as part of the sustainability equation. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that this segment accounts for 16% of all global emissions. Thus, it is pragmatic as well as necessary for Cyberjaya to support the transition to EV within the smart city. The IEA’s Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario further indicated that by 2030, EVs will consist of 60% of all new cars on the road.”

Currently, there are 17 charging stations in Cyberjaya, servicing more than 500 EV users with a recorded reduction of more than 54,000kg of CO2 carbon emissions.

REISB managing director Izuan Hafiz said, “REISB has been in the forefront to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles by providing safe and reliable EV supply equipment products & services to the market. With the launch of our GO TO-U EV Lifestyle Hub, we are aligning to the governments EV agenda to reach the target of having 10,000 public charging stations across Malaysia by 2025.”