Cyberview, US-based EdgeConneX seal data centre campus deal

CYBERJAYA: Cyberview Sdn Bhd, the tech hub developer, has finalised its deal with EdgeConneX, the pioneer in Hyperlocal to Global Hyperscale Data Centre Solutions, to build its data centre campus in Cyberjaya.

US-based EdgeConneX signed an agreement with Cyberview earlier this month to acquire an enterprise lot spanning 12.14ha (about 30 acres) to develop a data centre campus with a capacity of over 200MW in Cyberjaya, offering scalable capacity and power to meet a wide range of customer needs in the future.

The document was exchanged between Cyberview Sdn Bhd CEO Kamarul Ariffin Abdul Samad and EdgeConneX CEO and co-founder Randy Brouckman. The ceremony was witnessed by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang at RekaScape, Cyberjaya, during the closing ceremony of InnoEx, a four-day event organised by Cyberview in conjunction with the Cyberjaya Innovation Week on Saturday.

Kamarul Ariffin said, “EdgeConneX’s investment in Cyberjaya represents a significant achievement and positions the city as a prime destination for hyperscale data centre providers. Our commitment to fostering innovation, combined with Malaysia’s growing digital economy will further increase the demand for data centres to be based in our city. We also estimate technology investments of RM35 billion for the next five to 10 years which aligns with Cyberjaya's position as the preferred technology investment location.”

Brouckman said that as a trusted provider of data centre solutions to service providers and hyperscalers, EdgeConneX is committed to the society and economy within which they operate.

He added the new campus in Cyberjaya will bring the necessary capacity and innovation to grow businesses in the tech hub, and meet increasing hyperscaler and enterprise customers needs. The campus is also expected to create various job opportunities across construction, management, functional and operational roles in the city.

Cyberjaya recently saw an increase in data centre investments, cementing its role as the global technology hub. The city is currently home to 14 data centre facilities in Cyberjaya, contributing up to 75% of the nation's total data capacity.