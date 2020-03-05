Dagang NeXchange bags five-year Pan Malaysia umbrella contract

PETALING JAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd’s subsidiary DNEX Drilling Tech and Oilfield Services Sdn Bhd has received a five-year Pan Malaysia umbrella contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

The contract involves providing drilling equipment and services for its petroleum arrangement contractors.

In a Bursa filing, the company said the contract value and the detailed scope of work will depend on the work order request by Petronas Carigali throughout the contract duration.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to DNex for FY20-24 ending Dec 31,” it said.