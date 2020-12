PETALING JAYA: Daibochi Bhd’s net profit for its first quarter ended Oct 31, 2020 grew 16.5% to RM12.79 million from RM10.98 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year on the back of higher sales in the domestic market.

Revenue for the period stood at RM156.68 million, a 2.7% increase from RM152.56 million reported previously.

According to its Bursa filing, the group embarked on a capacity expansion in the previous financial year with recent acquisitions of new printing, lamination and bagging machines to boost its production efficiency and capabilities as part of its long term strategy to enhance its overall competitiveness.

This expansion initiative remains on track and will provide a boost to the group’s ability to address its customers’ specific needs.

Daibochi also expects growing demand for its environmentally-friendly products with the increase in adoption of sustainable flexible plastic packaging (FPP) solutions.

“Demand for our products, deemed as essential components in the essential food and beverages packaging supply chain, has remained relatively strong for the period under review,” it said.

Meanwhile, it remains cautiously optimistic that the current financial year would remain positive driven by the resilient demand for its innovative and sustainable FPP solutions.