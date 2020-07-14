Damansara Realty’s executive vice chairman resigns

PETALING JAYA: Damansara Realty Bhd’s (DBhd) executive vice chairman Haji Abdullah Md Yusof is stepping down from his role effective July 13, to focus on other commitments.

Abdullah, 54, has been a director of DBhd since 2014.

He was re-designated as EVC in March 2020 to oversee operations and the group’s strategic direction while the appointment of Azman Tambi Chik as group CEO was pending.

“I am confident that I leave DBhd in good hands, and its strong management team will continue to build on the successes that DBhd has built over the years. I would like to thank the board for the opportunity to serve the group and everyone that I have worked with over the years,” he said in a statement.