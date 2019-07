PETALING JAYA: Danajamin Nasional Bhd is guaranteeing RM160 million of the RM200 million Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTN) issued by Brecon Synergy Sdn Bhd, under its IMTN programme of up to RM450 million.

Brecon Synergy group managing director Datuk Benny Hoe said part of the proceeds from the notes issuance will be used to finance the acquisition of King Henry VIII College located in Cyberjaya.

“King Henry VIII College in Cyberjaya is Christ College Brecon’s first overseas sister-school and the school is built on its 478-year history, tradition and values, to ensure students develop a powerful sense of what they can achieve,” he said in a statement today.

The group had previously entered into a collaboration agreement with 1541 Ltd, a subsidiary of Christ College Brecon.

To date, the school has more than 400 students hailing from over 22 different countries since it welcomed students in September last year. The school is expected to cater to more than 500 students by September this year.

Danajamin CEO Mohamed Nazri Omar said that the guarantee marks its support towards a viable Malaysian company and the education industry.

“We hope to instill investor confidence and join Brecon Synergy in planting the seeds of tomorrow through their business objectives, as well as to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s society and economy,” he said.

Maybank Investment Bank is the principal adviser, lead arranger and lead manager for the IMTN programme.