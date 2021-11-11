Data centre is a growing REIT asset

PETALING JAYA: Tech giants such as Alibaba, Microsoft, and NTT are attracted by Malaysia’s low tariff rate over its neighbours in Southeast Asia in setting up data centres, according to real estate services provider CBRE-WTW group managing director Foo Gee Jen.

“We have a large population of 32 million, a sizeable gross national product and rapid digitalisation, these are among others reasons that attract data centre providers and cloud services players into the country,“ Foo said during the virtual Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) webinar “Movers and Shakers in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and China – What to look out for in 2022?” today.

Foo said data centre and cold storage have been named as the most sought-after REIT assets moving forward.

“The demand for data centres in the Asia Pacific has grown tremendously over the years. The least favoured REIT compare to data centres and cold storage is student accommodation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, distance learning, and remote working,“ Foo cited the survey results of REIT investors in the region.

In terms of the data centres in the Asia-Pacific, Indonesia has been enjoying huge inquiries by investors in new hyperscale data centres in the last two years.

“There were four mega hyperscale data centres being searched by (REIT) investors. Meanwhile, Singapore’s disadvantages over its neighbouring countries in providing date centres are space, cost, and energy supply constraints.

“Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has estimated that by 2025, the country will expect investment (related to data centres) amounting between RM800 million to RM1 billion into Malaysia,“ Foo said.

In the same webinar, CIMB Investment Bank managing director and head of real estate finance Faez Jumabhoy said security, earthquake-proof, dual grade power supply, and large internet pipes are the primary requirements when technology companies set up data centres.

“When it comes to capital data centre REIT, the location of data centres is really dependent on where the large internet pipes run. These pipes run from Japan to Hong Kong to Singapore. Naturally, those destinations have the ability to house a large amount of data centres because of the big pipes.

“Tier four and five data centres need a dual grade power supply. These data centres will gravitate towards locations where they have dual grades for power supply. Data centres do not have to be located where the demand is because it is cloud and internet-based,“ Faez said.

Contrary to the survey by CBRE-WTW, Faez said data centre providers had not expressed interest in opening data centres in Malaysia.

“If we had the opportunity of having a dual grade power supply and large (underground internet) pipes in Malaysia. It could house large numbers of data centres, especially in the Johor region. Currently, the number of data centres in Malaysia is limited. The issue is that we do not have dual grade supply, it is not about land but infrastructure,“ he said.

Data centres are physical buildings or spaces within buildings that house computer systems, servers, networks, applications and data. Such facilities have increasingly been important, especially in this digital era, and are becoming a property investment asset class of its own.

Southeast Asia reportedly is one of the fastest-growing data centre markets in the world. It is expected to be a key driver in catapulting Asia-Pacific to be the world’s largest co-location data centre market by 2024, worth US$28 billion (RM116.7 billion) as estimated by Cushman & Wakefield.