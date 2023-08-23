Databricks, Petronas Digital to accelerate data, AI initiatives

PETALING JAYA: Databricks, a data and artififical intelligence (AI) company, and Petronas Digital Sdn Bhd, the digital arm of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), recently inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate data and AI initiatives, aiming to advance innovation and improve productivity.

Powered by the Databricks Lakehouse platform, the collaboration will support Petronas Digital’s commitment to using data securely and responsibly to drive organisational decision-making.

Databricks and Petronas Digital plan to build generative AI models specific to Petronas’ needs; deploy Petronas’ ESG analytics use cases; train talent and enable talent building; provide Databricks’ cutting-edge technologies and latest data science tools through the Databricks’ university alliance; and leverage Petronas as a Databricks marketplace partner to monetise data assets and AI models to a large, open ecosystem of data consumers all from a single platform.

“Data and AI play a pivotal role in creating new value and sustaining business growth at Petronas. As we join forces with Databricks, we are confident in advancing towards a data and AI-driven future and to continually unlock new value for the organisation. This collaboration highlights our commitment to innovation,” said Petronas Digital CEO Phuah Aik Chong.

Meanwhile Databricks Asia Pacific and Japan senior vice-president and general manager Ed Lenta said, “Data and AI are the top priority for businesses across the world and we are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Petronas to enable and support its data and AI vision with the Databricks Lakehouse platform, democratising data, analytics and AI across the organisation. I’m confident that our technology, resources and training will help build a data-driven culture within Petronas and the next-generation of data and AI talent in Malaysia.”