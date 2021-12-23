Dataprep appointed partner for Covid-19 border screening

PETALING JAYA: Dataprep Holdings Bhd subsidiary Dataprep Asia Sdn Bhd has been appointed as an exclusive project delivery partner by Asia Coding Centre Sdn Bhd for all projects involving total outsourcing of integrated solution for Covid-19 rapid molecular testing using molecular diagnostics equipment under the MiCo BioMed brand.

The appointment was secured on Dec 22 after receiving a letter of consent from the Health Ministry to commence a trial run of Covid-19 screening RT-PCR rapid molecular testing at the ministry’s existing sites at the country’s main international entry points such KLIA and klia2, Senai International Airport and the Johor Causeway.

It said that the deployment of the Covid-19 screening will cover the registration, sampling and testing until the issuance of the test result.

Dataprep group managing director Mohamad Sabir Mohamad Sabri (pix) said that the group is prepared to support the government in the process of reopening the borders and is confident it can be implemented efficiently and safely.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the deployment of MiCo BioMed Covid-19 rapid molecular testing using molecular diagnostics equipment by Dataprep Asia is expected to contribute positively to the earnings per share and net assets per share of Dataprep Group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022 and onwards,” he said in a statement.