Dataprep to collaborate with Indonesian firm in ICT areas

PETALING JAYA: Dataprep Holdings Bhd is collaborating with Indonesia’s PT Asia Pelangi Remiten (PT Asia) in the area of information and communication technologies (ICT).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Dataprep said it has entered into a memorandum of collaboration with PT Asia, under which the two parties will work as a strategic partner and cooperate as well as coordinate efforts in ICT areas.

The two parties aim to provide specialised technology-oriented solutions such as software development expertise and sourcing of hardware, and develop integrated payment systems solutions including integration, networks and hardware requirements.

Dataprep and PT Asia are also looking to provide consultancy, technical support and managed ICT services to support operations such as data hosting, digital content and platform.

The two parties will explore new potential business and markets related to ICT in Indonesia as well as other areas of cooperation to be mutually agreed upon.

The memorandum of collaboration is effective for five years from April 12, 2019.