KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 (Bernama) -- The Home Affairs Ministry has increased the value of the contract awarded earlier to Datasonic Group Bhd for the maintenance services of card personalisation centres at the National Registration Department by RM7.3 million to RM36.08 million.

The smart card and machine-readable passport maker said its unit, Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd (DTSB), had been given additional spare parts scope works under the two-year contract ending May 31, 2021.

The duration of the contract, which includes an option to extend for an additional year, remained unchanged, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Datasonic Group provides security-based information and communications technology solutions, including smart card personalisation such as secure ID or chip-based credit/debit/bank cards, customisation of software and hardware solutions, project management, consultancy, research and development as well as technical consultancy services. -Bernama