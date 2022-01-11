Datasonic partners with Meta Doers to venture into Metaverse-related projects in Malaysia and Asean

KUALA LUMPUR: ICT solutions provider Datasonic Group Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Meta Doers World Holding Bhd (Meta Doers) to form a strategic partnership through incorporation of a joint venture (JV) company to explore the huge business opportunities related to Metaverse, focusing on education and healthcare industries.

“Today, we are part of the digitally connected world. With online learning becoming more and more popular especially after the pandemic, the education sector is exploring into integrating immersive technologies to transform the learning environment to be more interactive, creative and entertaining. The collaboration between Datasonic and Meta Doers marks Datasonic’s foray into the Metaverse world focusing on education sector and healthcare industry,“ said Datasonic executive chairman Datuk Haji Abu Hanifah bin Noordin.

He said at the initial stage, their targeted markets are primary school, secondary school, higher education and training agencies in Malaysia and Asean countries.

He said Datasonic has excellent track record in many mission critical national projects and has been producing one of the best international passports in the world.

Meta Doers is part of the Doers Education Group, a specialist in online and offline education, Metaverse project consultancy as well as advisory services, focusing on six core business sector – education, health, food, entertainment, energy and shelter industry. Doers Education Group is one of the pioneers in the education and training industry with more than 24 years of excellent track record in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines and Canada.

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, investment in Metaverse globally has increased from US$57 billion (RM269.61 billion) in 2021 to US$120 billion as of June 2022 and this number is expected to grow. We see great potential in Metaverse application platform in many industries especially in education and healthcare industries in Malaysia and Asean countries.

“Through the setting up of a 60:40 joint venture company, we will leverage on the expertise and competitive strengths of both parties to develop world class 3D virtual classroom where students can virtually meet and interact with classmates and teachers to achieve optimum learning outcomes”.

“The new management of Datasonic is looking forward to the strategic partnership with Meta Doers to diversify into Metaverse application platform in the education and healthcare industries in Malaysia and Asean countries and committed to generate higher revenue and profit to the group.” he said.