PETALING JAYA: Datasonic Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd (DTSB) has accepted a letter of award from the Home Ministry for the maintenance services of card personalisation centres at the National Registration Department for a total sum of RM28.78 million.

The contract is for a period of two years commencing from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2021 with an option to extend the duration for another year.

Under the contract agreement, DTSB has to furnish a performance bond of RM719,642.16 to the Home ministry with a validity period of three years from the commencement date.

The contract is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings and net assets per share of Datasonic for the financial year ending March 31, 2020 and the subsequent financial for the duration of the contract.