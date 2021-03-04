Datasonic teams up with Vietnamese firm to pitch e-commerce, ICT projects

PETALING JAYA: Datasonic Group Bhd on Wednesday entered into a teaming agreement with Vietnam’s Pham Gia Ecocon Plus Vietnam Co Ltd (PEPV) to work together in proposing the e-passport and/or other ICT projects to Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security.

PEPV is a company specialising in economic research, investment, consultation, project management and trading. PEPV also connects overseas industrial equipment producers with Vietnam users.

Datasonic will be the exclusive ICT technology partner of PEPV for the projects. The teaming agreement will be for a period of five years.

“Datasonic is currently the biggest security-related ICT company in Malaysia with export capabilities. In line with its mission to transform Datasonic into one of the top securityrelated ICT companies in the world, the entering into the teaming agreement will be Datasonic’s strategic move to expand its business internationally,“ the group said.

The business development activities in Vietnam, if successful, will contribute positively to Datasonic group’s future revenue and profitability.

Subject to the successful bidding of project(s) in Vietnam, the teaming agreement is expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings of Datasonic group.