PETALING JAYA: Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary company Dayang Enterprise Sdn Bhd has received a contract extension from Sarawak Shell Bhd (SSB) and Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SSPC) for the provision of topside major maintenance services for SSB and SSPC until June 15, 2021.

The value of the contract is based on work orders issued by SSB and SSPC throughout the extended contract duration.

“The contract extension is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of the group over the duration of the contract,” Dayang said.