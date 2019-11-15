Dayang issues RM682.5m sukuk murabahah

KUALA LUMPUR: Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (DEHB) has completed its issuance of RM682.5 million in nominal value of Sukuk Murabahah in two tranches.

“Tranche 1 Sukuk Murabahah of RM455.0 million is secured by a list of specified securities while Tranche 2 Sukuk Murabahah of RM227.5 million is unsecured but is guaranteed by Danajamin Nasional Bhd,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

DEHB said the proceeds shall be utilised to part finance the settlement sum, including the principal and profit/interest amounts due for certain specified financing facilities of DEHB and its group of companies.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd and United Overseas Bank (M) Bhd are the joint principal advisers, joint lead arrangers and joint lead managers for the Sukuk Murabahah Programme. -BERNAMA