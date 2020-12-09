Debt-laden Tianqi Lithium secures US$1.4 billion lifeline from Perth-based miner IGO

BEIJING: Debt-laden Tianqi Lithium has secured a lifeline from Perth-based nickel and gold miner IGO Ltd, which will invest US$1.4 billion (RM5.7 billion) in the unit that controls Greenbushes, the world's largest hard-rock lithium mine.

China's Tianqi, one of the biggest producers of lithium chemicals used in electric-vehicle batteries, was due to repay a total US$1.88 billion by the end of November but secured a one-month extension, buying it time.

On Tuesday, Tianqi said in an exchange filing that IGO Lithium Holdings would take a 49% stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), with Tianqi retaining 51%.

That gives IGO 24.99% in Greenbushes plus 49% in Tianqi's suspended Kwinana lithium hydroxide processing plant, both of which are in Western Australia, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

The Chinese company said it plans to use the proceeds mostly to repay US$1.2 billion of the principal on a loan taken out to buy a stake in Chile's SQM in 2018, as well as associated interest.

Following the agreement with IGO, Tianqi said it plans to extend the loan repayment deadline to Nov 25, 2022.

Tianqi also said its chairman Jiang Weiping had agreed to provide a US$117 million shareholder loan to the company. That loan, with a term of no more than five years and interest rate no higher than 5%, can be drawn down from Feb 1, it added.

Reuters reported on Monday that IGO was in talks to acquire a stake in Greenbushes.

The deal, which needs the approval of the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board, will be put to Tianqi shareholders on Jan 5, the company said in a separate filing.

US-based Albemarle Corp, which holds 49% in Greenbushes to TLEA's 51% and previously said it was keen to take full control, said on Monday it was closely following the situation. – Reuters